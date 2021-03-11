Vehicle loaded with khair wood impounded in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 13

A team of the local Forest Department has impounded a utility vehicle loaded with illegal khair wood from near a village in the district.

The team recovered 24 logs of khair wood from the utility vehicle. The recovered wood was allegedly stolen from the forest area of the district.

On the complaint of Anuj Kumar, a guard of the Forest Department, a case was registered against Abdu, a resident of Chuhurpur village; Sufiyan, Talib and Shajad, all residents of Jatanwala village of the district.

A case was registered under Sections 32, 33 and 52 of the Indian Forest Act-1927, Sections 27, 29 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972 and Sections 279, 336, 379, 411 and 427 of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station on August 12.

The complainant said they got information that a utility vehicle loaded with illegal khair wood would head towards the Bilaspur side on the Pratap Nagar road.

He further said a team of the department laid a naka near Khanuwala village in the wee hours of yesterday. “Two persons — Abdu and Sufiyan — came on a motorcycle. The team members signalled the duo to stop, but they didn’t,” he added.

“Soon, a utility vehicle came from the side of Ledi village. Two persons identified as Talib and Shajad were in that vehicle. We signalled them to stop the vehicle, but they didn’t stop,” the complainant added.

He said when the team members chased them they managed to escape leaving the utility vehicle near Kandaiwala village.