Vehicle thieves arrested in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

The Gurugram police arrested three vehicle thieves and one of the buyers of the stolen motorcycle. The police have recovered six stolen motorcycles and two scooties from their possession. The police claim that they have solved 11 cases of vehicle theft during the interrogation of the accused.

The police said they got information on Tuesday that the vehicle thieves were going on a stolen motocycle from Ambedkar Chowk to Basai village. A police team put up a barricade at Sidheshwar Chowk in Sector 9 A and arrested both accused with the motorcycle. During the questioning of the accused, they named their two accomplices and the police also arrested them. An FIR was registered at the Sector 9 A police station.

The police said the arrested accused were identified as Sumit, alias Kalu (26), a resident of Devilal Colony, Manish Raghav, alias Bona (26), a resident of Khandsa village, Pankaj (24), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram and Amarjit, alias Golu (28), a resident of Rampur in Bihar.

“During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that the motorcycle with which they were caught by the police team was stolen by them a week ago from Dhanwapur. Pankaj, Amarjeet and Sumit stole the bike and later Manish purchased it from them. On Wednesday, they were produced in a city court from where Manish was granted bail while three others were on police remand. We are questioning them”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, crime.

