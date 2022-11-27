Vehicles hit poles, narrow escape for commuters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 26

Commuters had a narrow escape as 11 electric poles and a transformer fell on road after a main pole was hit by a tractor and truck in Kairwali village in the wee hours on Saturday. As per the residents three to four persons received minor injuries.

The mishap caused a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh to the UHBVN. “We got a case registered against the driver of the vehicle. The electric supply has been restored,” said Dharam Suhag, XEN, UHBVN.

As per information, a truck broke down on the road at around 5 am, after which a tractor was called for towing away. During the towing process, a vehicle hit a pole, after which other poles also fell on road. A pole also fell on a tractor trolley.