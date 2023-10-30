Vehicles sans number plates in Faridabad

THERE has been a rise in the number of vehicles plying on Faridabad roads without a number plate. On one hand, a road safety quiz is being organised for students while on the other, violations of road safety rules by commuters continue unabated. The authorities must take strict action against erring motorists to curb violations. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Waterlogged road in Rewari

THE waterlogged stretch of the main road connecting Sector 4 with Sector 6 in Rewari’s Dharuhera town has been a cause for concern for commuters. A man was recently injured after his motorcycle skidded off the water, which has accumulated due to the incomplete pipeline work. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to expedite the pipeline work to resolve the problem and ensure the commuters’ safety. Ramesh, Dharuhera

Rehabilitate stray cattle in Ambala Cantt

THE presence of stray cattle near the bus stand in Ambala Cantonment has created a danger of mishap involving commuters. Yet, the MC has taken no significant steps to resolve the problem. The stray cattle must be shifted to gaushalas. Yogesh, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.

