Vehicles transporting liquor to be equipped with GPS in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 24

As the Gurugram constituency emerges as one of the biggest supplier and transit point for illegal liquor during the Lok Sabha elections, the Gurugram administration has ordered the fitting of GPS in all liquor transit trucks and setting up of a specialised control room to monitor their movement.

25 cases registered between march 1 & 15 The police seized 1,088 litres of liquor and registered 25 cases from March 1 to March 15.

The poll code was announced on March 16. Between March 16 and April 17, the police registered 206 FIRs. KMP, MUMBAI E-WAYS KEY TRANSITS Liquor distribution is not a big problem in Nuh, but it is one of the choicest routes for liquor transit, and thus we have stepped up the security. KMP and Mumbai expressways are the key transit routes. We have put up nakas. Narender Bijarnia, SP

The constituency has, according to the excise department data, merged as the biggest transit point for illicit liquor. Ashok Kumar Meena, Excise and Taxation Department Commissioner, said a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted to prevent liquor smuggling during elections.

Licensed liquor could only be transported through 45 identified routes across the state. If liquor was found being transported via any other route, the vehicle and liquor must be seized immediately, he said.

Liquor transporters have been asked to stick to pre-approved routes. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said the department had set up a control room for complaints regarding the illegal movement of liquor during the elections.

Complaints/information can be lodged on control room numbers 18001022012 (toll free) and 0172-4112222 and email — [email protected]. The control room will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. “We are clamping down on any possibility of illegal liquor sale in the district. We are tracking the movement of vehicles and manning the borders,” he said.

From March 1 to March 15, the police seized 1,088 litres of liquor and registered 25 cases. The model code of conduct was announced on March 16. Between March 16 and April 17, the department and police seized 12,098 litres of illegal liquor and registered 206 FIRs.

Meanwhile, though the consumption of liquor in Nuh is relatively low, it is one of the biggest transit points for illegal liquor in the region. The police headed by SP Narender Bijarnia has put up special nakas on the Mumbai Expressway and KMP.

“Liquor distribution is not a big problem in Nuh, but it is one of the choicest routes for liquor transit, and thus we have stepped up security. KMP and Mumbai Expressways are the key transit routes. We have erected nakas to curtail the menace,” said Bijarnia. So far the law enforcement agencies have seized about Rs 14 crore worth of drugs, liquor and cash in the state since the code of conduct came into effect.

