 Verbal exchange between Haryana Deputy CM and Congress MLA over Jind school principal issue : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Verbal exchange between Haryana Deputy CM and Congress MLA over Jind school principal issue

Verbal exchange between Haryana Deputy CM and Congress MLA over Jind school principal issue

Bhukkal refuted allegations against her as baseless and asked Dushyant to apologise

Verbal exchange between Haryana Deputy CM and Congress MLA over Jind school principal issue

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal. Tribune file photo



PTI

Chandigarh, December 15  

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed a verbal exchange between Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Congress member Geeta Bhukkal over the arrest of a school principal in Jind in sexual harassment case.

As allegations and counter allegations were levelled, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta assured the House that a written request on Assembly's behalf will be made to the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a thorough probe into the matter by a HC judge.

The JJP leader Dushyant said the accused principal had faced allegations in 2005 and 2011 too, but a "compromise" took place at Jhajjar residence of Bhukkal in 2011 when she was Haryana's Education Minister at that time in the then Congress government to stall registration of a FIR against the accused.

However, Bhukkal refuted allegations against her as baseless and asked Dushyant to apologise.

During the Zero Hour, Geeta Bhukkal while referring to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the accused school principal by several female students of the school, said daughters are not safe even in educational institutions.

She then raised the matter to the school in Uchana in Jind district.

The accused principal was last month booked under various provisions of the law, including Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dushyant, who is MLA from Uchana, said the accused principal had faced complaints even in 2005 and 2011.

"Who got him transferred to Uchana in 2011. Who was the Education Minister then," Dushyant asked.

He also said the then Congress government prevented a complaint lodged in the form of a Daily Diary Report against the accused should not be lodged as a FIR.

Bhukkal said either Dushyant should give proof to back his allegations or apologise in the House.

In a village in his Uchana area, several girls are sexually harassed, she said, while accusing Dushyant of "diverting" from the issue by levelling "baseless" allegations against her.

During the verbal exchange, she made some remarks against Dushyant, which were expunged by the Speaker.

The Speaker also told her not to speak in a threatening tone towards the member.

Dushyant said when Bhukkal was talking about the accused principal during the Zero Hour, he stood up and said it is not the first time the accused was into such things.

"..In 2011, a village panchayat got the DDR registered against the accused, but an FIR was not lodged," the JJP leader said.

Geeta Bhukkal said she can never stoop to such a level to protect such an accused as was being alleged by Dushyant.

Deputy CM, however, alleged that Bhukkal ensured that the accused's posting remained in Uchana only.

However, Bhukkal said that she does not even know the accused person and the allegation that she defended him earlier is baseless.

"How you have taken my name, how you are making baseless allegations," Bhukkal told Dushyant.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the present government had got a case registered against the accused when the matter of sexual harassment came to light and the accu sed principal was dismissed from service and put behind the bars.

Bhukkal said that the girls who faced sexual harassment had to write letters to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister to seek justice. Rather than giving justice to them, Dushyant Chautala is making baseless allegations, she said.

"Let Dushyant Chautala give proof, how Deputy CM has taken my name," she said, while adding she is ready to give an affidavit that she ever gave any kind of protection to the accused as was being alleged. But I will not tolerate a wrong statement, she said.

As the matter dragged on, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that the matter be probed by a police officer or someone from the education department. Who played a role in cancelling DDR, everything needs to become clear, he said.

Khattar rejected Batra's suggestion that the Vidhan Sabha committee should go into the issue.

Abhay Chautala also intervened and demanded a judicial probe so that the entire truth comes out.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said a high court sitting judge should probe, after which the Speaker said that a written request on behalf of the state assembly will be made to the HC.

#Congress #Dushyant Chautala #Gian Chand Gupta #Jind


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-based pharma company under the scanner again as ED conducts searches in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

4
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

5
Patiala

10 injured as dense fog leads to pile-up involving 2 trucks, 6 cars on Patiala-Chandigarh road in Punjab

6
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

7
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

8
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

9
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

10
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela