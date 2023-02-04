Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar opens Surajkund fair, artists from 40 nations to exhibit skills

Surajkund (Faridabad), February 3
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 36th edition of Surajkund International Craft Mela here this evening. The VP’s wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion. The 17-day long event will conclude on February 19.
Artisans getting direct benefits
Craftsmen and artists are getting direct benefits from the Mudra Yojana, Hunar Haat and Hashtshilp Yojana implemented by the PM. OP Dhankhar, vice-president
This year states of northeast India — Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya — are the theme states while member nations of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are partner nations. Twenty-six countries are members of the SCO.
Artists and craftspersons from 40 countries, including Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Magnolia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Armenia, Cambodia, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Maldives will be participating in the event.
The event’s venue is spread over 43 acres and 1,179 huts (outlets and workshops) and a food court has been set up. To keep a vigil on the entire venue, 350 CCTV cameras have been installed while 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. Continuous surveillance will also be done through drones.
After inaugurating the event, the VP visited several stalls. Besides having a look at the handicraft products of Sri Lanka, the Chief Guest was offered sweets by the CM, prior to release of a poster of heritage of Haryana titled as ‘Mhari Sanskriti Mhara Swabhiman’. Both the VP and the CM were honoured by tying a turban by the organisers.
Rs 120 ticket on weekdays
- The cost of entry tickets on weekdays will be Rs 120 while on Saturday and Sunday it will cost Rs 180
- Visitors can also book tickets online on BookMyShow app and official website of Haryana Tourism
- Special bus facility is being provided from Delhi, Gurugram and local city routes between 10.30 am to 8.30 pm
- Total number of foreign participants is expected to be 251 while indigenous craftspersons are around 1,500
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...