Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar opens Surajkund fair, artists from 40 nations to exhibit skills

Tribune News Service

Surajkund (Faridabad), February 3

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 36th edition of Surajkund International Craft Mela here this evening. The VP’s wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion. The 17-day long event will conclude on February 19.

Artistes performing at the inauguration ceremony of the fair.

Artisans getting direct benefits Craftsmen and artists are getting direct benefits from the Mudra Yojana, Hunar Haat and Hashtshilp Yojana implemented by the PM. OP Dhankhar, vice-president

This year states of northeast India — Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya — are the theme states while member nations of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are partner nations. Twenty-six countries are members of the SCO.

Artists and craftspersons from 40 countries, including Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Magnolia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Armenia, Cambodia, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Maldives will be participating in the event.

The event’s venue is spread over 43 acres and 1,179 huts (outlets and workshops) and a food court has been set up. To keep a vigil on the entire venue, 350 CCTV cameras have been installed while 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. Continuous surveillance will also be done through drones.

After inaugurating the event, the VP visited several stalls. Besides having a look at the handicraft products of Sri Lanka, the Chief Guest was offered sweets by the CM, prior to release of a poster of heritage of Haryana titled as ‘Mhari Sanskriti Mhara Swabhiman’. Both the VP and the CM were honoured by tying a turban by the organisers.

Rs 120 ticket on weekdays

The cost of entry tickets on weekdays will be Rs 120 while on Saturday and Sunday it will cost Rs 180

Visitors can also book tickets online on BookMyShow app and official website of Haryana Tourism

Special bus facility is being provided from Delhi, Gurugram and local city routes between 10.30 am to 8.30 pm

Total number of foreign participants is expected to be 251 while indigenous craftspersons are around 1,500

