Vice-President to inaugurate Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, November 20

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, will inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-23 in Kurukshetra on December 17.

Upender Singhal, honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “The Vice-President will inaugurate the main events of the IGM on December 17 at the Brahma Sarovar and also attend the International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. Preparations for the IGM are under way. The mahotsav will be celebrated from December 7 to 24 while the Saras and craft fairs will be organised from December 7 to 24 as part of the IGM. The main events will begin on December 17 and will be organised at the Purushottam Pura Bagh. Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 23.”

As per sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may attend the concluding day event.

Last year, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, had inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav-2022 on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar amid the chanting of shlokas of Bhagavad Gita and mantras.

