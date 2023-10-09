Vice-Prez exhorts farmers to go hi-tech

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 8

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said since the farmers played a pivotal role in the country’s economy, they should adopt latest technologies and innovations, which will fetch them better financial returns.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at a Krishi Mela organised jointly by the Haryana Agriculture Department and the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University here today, the Vice-President said India would celebrate the centenary of its Independence in 2047 when the farmers would bring about a change. “Only then, India will become the number 1 country in the world. To make this happen, the farmers should ensure value addition in agricultural products through trading of agricultural products”.

VIP security hassle for participants Farmers who arrived at the Krishi Mela had to face inconvenience due to strict police arrangements on account of the visit of Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankar at the HAU in Sunday

A number of farmers complained that they were left waiting outside the mela premises for hours as the police restricted their entry

However, the farmers who were sitting inside the hall complained that there was no arrangement of potable water and had to stay indoors without it for nearly two hours

Dhankhar said now, people were leaving their jobs in the government and private companies and trying their hands at agriculture-related business and becoming successful. He said the farmers should take advantage of the schemes being run by the government in this regard and increase their income.

The Vice-President urged the farmers to adopt new technological advancements and innovations taking place in the field of agriculture. He said the farmers should take advantage of the subsidies and discounts being offered to them by the government for agricultural equipment, which would help in increasing their production.

At the three-day Krishi Mela: Agricultural Development Fair-2023, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP General DP Vats and Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board Chairman Aditya Devi Lal along with Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana, Vijayendra Kumar and Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj were present.

The Vice-President also praised the players, especially Haryana sportspersons, for their performance in the Asian Games. “Players from Haryana have won one-third of the medals, which is a huge achievement.

