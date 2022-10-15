Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 15

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was released from Sunria jail in Rohtak on a 40-day parole this morning, has released a video message for followers.

In the message issued after reaching an ashram at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, the dera chief has asked his disciples to follow the directions of the responsible persons and not to act as per their own will.

"Darshan chalte rahenge, baatein hoti rahengi. Saari baatein karenge aapse, lekin appne maan-ni hai baat. Hamein pata hai, kehne ki zaroorat nahi itni baar. Zimmevar aapko jaise kahenge, uske according aap logo ne chalna hai," said the dera head.

Political observers have linked the grant of the 40-day parole to the dera chief to the ensuing panchayat elections and panchayat poll in Haryana.

Now, the video message released by him is also being purported to have political overtones.

"The release of the dera head on the eve of the panchayat and Adampur elections implies political opportunism of the ruling regime in Haryana. The move adds insult to injury of the family of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, for whose murder the dera chief was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment," observes noted political commentator-cum-author Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The dera chief, who is undergoing imprisonment at Sunaria jail in Rohtak district for the rape of two of his women disciples and murder of a journalist, was also granted a 21-day furlough and a one-month regular parole earlier this year.

The grant of another 40-day parole to him has triggered a debate as it comes at a time when the courts are flooded with requests of parole from prisoners across the state.