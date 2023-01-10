Gurugram: Video clip of man drinking liquor on car roof goes viral

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 9

Gurugram residents’ craze for making reels on wheels has come to the fore yet again. A video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen having liquor on his car roof. The video uploaded by a user is captioned ‘it happens only in Gurgaon’, the location is also not specified. Though the video appears to be from a service lane of the Delhi Gurugram Expressway, the traffic police is yet to ascertain the location or identify the man in the video.

“We are reviewing the video and trying to ascertain the location and the person. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan.

#gurugram #social media