Video: ITBP gets fighter dogs, Malinois hero K9 Julie gives birth to 8 healthy pups; what’s amusing, netizens debate their future

Chandigarh, February 25
ITBP's dog mom Julie (Malinois) gave birth to eight healthy pups at the National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) project at the NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs) at ITBP, Bhanu, in Panchkula.
ITBP’s K9 Julie is a Mommy- 8 times over!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 25, 2022
ITBP's dog mom Julie (Malinois) gave birth to 8 healthy pups at the National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) Project at the NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs) at ITBP, BTC, Bhanu near Panchkula, Haryana.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/3AyhyByLO9
Malinois hero K9 Julie belongs to the same breed used by NATO forces.
The breed is trained for foot patrol and counter-terrorist operations.
Ever since the news of pubs broke out. Hilarious reactions have started pouring on twitter with netizens discussing their future. One said: “How you know that pups want to be fighter. Let them choose what they want to be”, another wrote, “maybe some of them may want to become doctor or engineer who knows?
How you know that pups want to be fighter. Let them choose what they want to be— Mr. Dahi Bhalla (@oye_bread) February 25, 2022
Yeah maybe some of them may want to become doctor or engineer who knows?— Vikkuuu (@Morris88446219) February 25, 2022
Bhai their breed are mainly for the purpose of defense and security so usme choose kya krna?
Kal ko u can't tell a calf ki bde hoke dudh nhi dena 😂
Mom Julie: Mera bete ITBP warrior banege.— Basava Nidode (@NidodeBasava) February 25, 2022
Warriors being prepared for the motherland 🇮🇳❤️— PREDATOR ࿗ 🇮🇳 (@Axel_Blazeee) February 25, 2022
