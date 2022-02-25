Video: ITBP gets fighter dogs, Malinois hero K9 Julie gives birth to 8 healthy pups; what’s amusing, netizens debate their future

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

ITBP's dog mom Julie (Malinois) gave birth to eight healthy pups at the National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) project at the NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs) at ITBP, Bhanu, in Panchkula.

ITBP's dog mom Julie (Malinois) gave birth to 8 healthy pups at the National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) Project at the NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs) at ITBP, BTC, Bhanu near Panchkula, Haryana.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/3AyhyByLO9 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 25, 2022

Malinois hero K9 Julie belongs to the same breed used by NATO forces.

The breed is trained for foot patrol and counter-terrorist operations.

Ever since the news of pubs broke out. Hilarious reactions have started pouring on twitter with netizens discussing their future. One said: “How you know that pups want to be fighter. Let them choose what they want to be”, another wrote, “maybe some of them may want to become doctor or engineer who knows?

