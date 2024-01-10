Video of drunk men atop moving car goes viral

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 9

A video showing a group of men drinking liquor and waving glasses in their hands in moving cars here went viral on social media.

The video captured the suspects creating ruckus and making videos on their mobile phones. Taking cognizance of the video, the police have started an investigation.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and is speculated to have been captured on Sohna Road. In it, one of the suspects can be seen making a video from his mobile phone while two others come out of the sunroofs of their cars following his car.

They were also seen drinking liquor and waving glasses in their hands.

“After the video surfaced on social media, we started an investigation to identify the suspects with the help of the number plates captured in the video,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

