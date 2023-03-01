Video of men stealing flower pots goes viral, FIR registered

Gurugram, February 28
An FIR of theft was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday evening after a video went viral, wherein, two men were seen stealing flower pots and storing these in the boot of their SUV.
The incident took place on Monday just near the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, when a man recorded the incident and shared the footage on social media. Numerous flower pots have been placed there for the beautification of the city during, the G20 summit.
In a reply to a tweet, Deputy Commissoner Nishant Kumar Yadav also took cognisance of the matterand asked the the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.
“An FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon,” said Deputy Commissioner P Vij.
