Video on cheating in board exams goes viral

Jhajjar, March 30
A video went viral on social media, showing several students supplying chits to their friends taking board exams of Class XII at the government school in Bupania village under the Badli sub-division here today.
Interestingly, outsiders were also seen helping the examinees through the window of exam halls in the presence of police personnel there.
Acting on the video, Badli SDM, Vishal Gakhar, along with police personnel, rushed to the exam centre. “We are going to take action against those indulged in the cheating,” Gakhar said.
OUTSIDERS SEEN HELPING EXAMINEES
Interestingly, outsiders were also seen helping the examinees through the window of exam halls in the presence of police personnel there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...