Video on cheating in board exams goes viral

Jhajjar, March 30

A video went viral on social media, showing several students supplying chits to their friends taking board exams of Class XII at the government school in Bupania village under the Badli sub-division here today.

Interestingly, outsiders were also seen helping the examinees through the window of exam halls in the presence of police personnel there.

Acting on the video, Badli SDM, Vishal Gakhar, along with police personnel, rushed to the exam centre. “We are going to take action against those indulged in the cheating,” Gakhar said.

