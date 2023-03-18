 Vidhan Sabha decides to ignore HC notice on Abhay's naming : The Tribune India

Budget Session

Vidhan Sabha decides to ignore HC notice on Abhay's naming

It is an infringement on rights of legislature, says Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Vidhan Sabha decides to ignore HC notice on Abhay's naming

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta puts forth a point during the Budget session on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 17

The Haryana Legislative Assembly today passed a resolution for not submitting a reply to a Punjab and Haryana High Court notice in the case of the naming of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala for two days by the Speaker.

Legislature vs judiciary

  • Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the notice from the high court was an infringement on the rights of the legislature
  • On Feb 21, Speaker had named Abhay Chautala for two days for casting aspersions on the Chair. A verbal duel followed between the two
  • Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma opposed the resolution, saying the court’s door was being closed too, saying it was a wrong precedence

Raja Ram Pal case cited

In Raja Ram Pal case (2007), then CJI YK Sabharwal, in a majority judgment, said: “Article 122 (1) and Article 212 (1) prohibit the validity of any proceedings in legislature from being called in question in a court merely on the ground of irregularity of procedure”, adding that “the proceedings, which may be tainted on account of substantive or gross illegality or unconstitutionality, are not protected from judicial scrutiny”

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar moved the resolution and the House passed it with a voice vote. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “The notice from the high court is an infringement on the rights of the legislature.”

On February 21, the Speaker had named Abhay Chautala for two days for casting aspersions on the Chair. A verbal duel also followed between the two.

The next day, Chautala moved the high court for setting aside the Speaker’s order. The high court issued a notice to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, seeking its response by March 23 but didn’t stay the Speaker’s order.

Abhay Chautala today contended that he could be suspended for a day, but for suspending him more than a day a resolution was to be moved. Rule 104B (1) of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly allows the Speaker to name a member who disregards the authority of the chair or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business thereof.

Rule 104 B (2) says that if a member is named by the Speaker then on a motion being made, the member can be suspended from the House for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session. But no motion was moved before naming him for two days.

However, the Speaker today quoted from Pandit MSM Sharma vs Shree Krishna Sinha and others (1961) case wherein a bench of eight judges of the Supreme Court held that “the validity of the proceedings inside the Legislature of a State cannot be called in question on the allegation that the procedure laid down by the law had not been strictly followed”.

He also mentioned the Keshav Singh case (1964), where under a presidential reference the SC has said that Article 212 (1) of the Constitution “lays down that the validity of any proceedings in the Legislature of a State shall not be called in question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure”. The apex court further says that Article 212 (2) “confers immunity on the officers and members of the Legislature in whom powers are vested by or under the Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order, in the Legislature from being subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers”.

Abhay Chautala countered the Speaker, “For how long will you take wrong decisions.” Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma opposed the resolution, saying you were closing the court’s door too, and added that it was a wrong precedence.

In Keshav Singh’s case, the SC also says that if the legislative proceeding is illegal and unconstitutional, “it would be open to be scrutinised in a court of law, through such scrutiny is prohibited if the complaint against the procedure is not no more than this that the procedure was illegal”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on liquor; move to fetch Rs 100 crore per annum

5
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

7
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

8
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

9
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

10
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

Don't Miss

View All
‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Top News

Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah

Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah

Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama

The exchange of firing is on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K’s Pulwama

4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama

The incident takes place on the Srinagar-Jammu national high...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state