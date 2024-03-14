Haryana Vidhan Sabha passes obituary resolution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

During the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha held today, obituary resolution were passed to pay tributes to Faqir Chand Aggarwal, former Deputy Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly. Aggarwal passed away on March 6. He was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1996, and remained the Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from May 22, 1996, to December 14, 1999.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes and read out the obituary resolution. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also paid tribute to the departed soul. Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian read the obituary resolution on behalf of the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.