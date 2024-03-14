Haryana Vidhan Sabha passes obituary resolution

Chandigarh, March 13
During the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha held today, obituary resolution were passed to pay tributes to Faqir Chand Aggarwal, former Deputy Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly. Aggarwal passed away on March 6. He was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1996, and remained the Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from May 22, 1996, to December 14, 1999.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes and read out the obituary resolution. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also paid tribute to the departed soul. Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian read the obituary resolution on behalf of the party.
