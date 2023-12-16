Haryana Vidhan Sabha passes obituary resolutions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the winter session here today passed obituary resolutions to pay tributes to prominent personalities who passed away recently.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. Those included Prof Chhattar Singh Chauhan, former Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly and Dr Ram Prakash, former Minister of State, Haryana.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also read obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read obituary resolutions on behalf of his party.

The House gave a tearful farewell to 18 brave martyrs of Haryana who made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the motherland. They include Major Ashish Dhonchak of Binjhol village, Panipat district; Captain Poonam Rani of Balu village, Kaithal district; Subedar Sarjeet Singh of Alakhpura village, Bhiwani district; and Naib Subedar Ashok of Bhaini Chanderpal village, Rohtak. Besides these, the House also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of relatives of MPs and MLAs.

