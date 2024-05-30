View of strongroom locations must be livestreamed: AAP

Kurukshetra, May 29
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and INDIA bloc candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Sushil Gupta, today demanded uninterrupted livestreaming of the ballot boxes in the strongrooms.
Sushil Gupta said, “On Tuesday, the livestreaming was interrupted for nearly half an hour in Pehowa and the issue was not resolved despite repeated requests. Such things raise questions about the transparency of the fair election process. The CCTV cameras also stop functioning due to power cuts and the livestreaming gets affected. An alternative power support should be provided to the strongrooms. We demand that there should be 24-hour uninterrupted livestreaming.”
Meanwhile, District Election Officer Shantanu Sharma said, “Uninterrupted livestreaming is being ensured. There were two occasions when there were some technical faults and soon the issues were resolved and even the invertors of the strongrooms have been changed to ensure continuous power supply.”
