Vigil increased on state border to curb 'illegal' paddy trading

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 9

The district administration has intensified vigil on the border with Uttar Pradesh to curb the “illegal” trading of paddy from UP or other states. As many as 12 officials of various departments, along with the police, have been deployed at Shergarh Tapu and Manglora checkposts to check vehicles carrying paddy or rice.

“We have constituted six teams, comprising two members in each team. They have been deployed at both checkposts,” said DC Anish Yadav.

The move comes after several cases of alleged fake entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal were unearthed. The administration has found 2,185 “fake” registrations of farmers on the portal. Of them, IDs of 687 farmers could not match, or farmers from other districts were registered in Karnal. In 1,498 registrations, paddy was shown on non-cultivable land, or land where other crops had already been cultivated. Among them, several have shown parmal varieties on the portal, while they have cultivated basmati, said an official involved in verifying data.

#Karnal #Uttar Pradesh