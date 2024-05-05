Vigil up in district as LS elections approach: SP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 4

The Rohtak police, along with paramilitary forces, are checking vehicles at checkposts in order to ensure fair and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg said Rs 58 lakh cash, 3,141 litres of liquor worth around Rs 7 lakh and 41 kg intoxicants worth nearly Rs 8 lakh have been seized in checking and raids since March 1.

“Checkposts have been established at 12 strategic locations and suspicious vehicles and persons are being checked thoroughly. A close vigil is being kept on outsiders, anti-social elements and drug-peddlers,” he said.

