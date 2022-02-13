Vigil up to curb liquor flow into UP via Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 12

Security on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Yamunanagar has been beefed up as the Assembly elections in constituency of Saharanpur of UP are to be held in the second phase on February 14.

2 units of mounted police deputed Yamunanagar police put up 14 new nakas at various places

Two units of mounted police have been deputed in area

Saharanpur of UP shares border with Yamunanagar

Saharanpur district of UP shares its border with Yamunanagar, therefore the Yamunanagar police have intensified vigil to prevent liquor smuggling, supply of illegal weapons and entry of anti-social elements into poll-bound UP.

Saharanpur district lies on the eastern side of the Yamuna and Yamunanagar falls on the western side of the river. According to information, there is very little water in the Yamuna these days and anti-social elements, liquor smugglers and illegal weapon suppliers can easily enter into UP from Haryana side through the Yamuna.

According to information, there are two permanent nakas of Yamunanagar police — at Hathnikund barrage and Kalanaur village on

the Panchkula-Saharanpur national highway — on Haryana-UP border.

However, the police have now set up 14 new nakas at Araiyanwala village, Bhudkalan village, Mandewala village, Devdhar village, Lakarmay Pratap Pur village, Mandauli Gagad village, Bibipur village, Audhari Ghat, Lapra village, Kalanaur village, Kamaalpur Tapu village, Pobari village, Lal Chhappar village, Sandhala village and Gumthala Rao village of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal visit the nakas to check security arrangements. On their visit to Kalanaur naka on Friday, SP Kamaldeep Goyal said besides setting up nakas, mobile checking teams had also been formed. He said two units of mounted police had also been deputed in the area. The teams deputed at the area had recovered ganja worth Rs 25 lakh, so far.