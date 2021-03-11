Vigilance probe ordered into 'ghost' plants of Forest Department in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday gave his nod for a vigilance inquiry into the ‘ghost’ plants scam of the Forest Department’s research division of Pinjore in Panchkula.

The scam involved the submission of bogus bills, maintenance of non-existent plants, extending the contract of contractors without the approval of the target and finances from the Forest Department and showing lakhs of polythene bags filled with soil even before their supply.

Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said, “We have handed over the case to the Vigilance Bureau. Meanwhile, the accused officer has been allowed to go on deputation to the Centre with the condition that if found guilty, it will be cancelled. He has to cooperate in the inquiry too.”

Notably, Congress leaders BB Batra and Varun Chaudhary raised the scam in the Assembly on March 22 where the government assured the vigilance probe. “It’s strange on the part of the government that the officer who is an accused in the scam has been rewarded by allowing him to go on Central deputation,” Batra said.