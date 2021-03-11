Vigilance to probe against Thanesar civic body staff

Chandigarh, April 26

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has ordered a vigilance inquiry against officials of the Thanesar Municipal Council for giving wrong information about a tender and its file, which allegedly has gone missing from the office.

MC record called to Chandigarh A tender was floated and the information of the committees and contractors passed in the technical and financial bids was not available on the online portal.

When information was repeatedly sought from these officials, they verbally told that the work order for this tender had been issued to a private committee of Kurukshetra, while the rates of all cooperative societies participating in the tender were the same.

The MC record was summoned to Chandigarh. Before coming to Chandigarh, these officials allegedly misplaced the file of the tender process.

Bhupeshwar Dayal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister, said the matter of giving wrong information about an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the CMO had come to notice.

Taking strict action in the matter, the CMO had ordered a vigilance inquiry against the MC officials.

He said a complaint was filed against the accountant and executive officer of the council that officers involved had sent 81 tipper drivers, 62 helper-cum-sweepers and others under outsourcing-1 for one year to the Municipal Council.

Considering the matter of missing file as a serious matter, the CMO decided to get it investigated by the Vigilance Department.