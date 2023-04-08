Vij: After booster dose, people to be given free supplementary shot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said people in the state, who had received precautionary dose under the vaccination programme to prevent Covid, would be given free supplementary shot so that citizens could be protected from the infection.

1,109 active cases There are currently 1,109 active Covid cases in the state. Of theres, 25 patients are hospitalised and two on oxygen support are co-morbid

Health Minister Anil Vij says, “Sufficient number of machines, labs and other equipment are available in the state to deal with the infection.”

Apart from this, he directed the officials of the Health Department that all health workers should be given precautionary dose as soon as possible.

Vij said this at a meeting organised with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya through videoconferencing here today.

He said all health workers in the state would be given a precautionary dose as soon as possible and it had been made mandatory for all these workers to get the dose within seven days. He said directions had been given to the officials to vaccinate people with co-morbid conditions and elderly so that they could be protected from Covid infection.

Informing the Union Health minister through videoconferencing, Vij said at present, there were 1,109 active Covid cases in Haryana, out of which, 25 were in the hospital while two were on oxygen who were co-morbid. He said a sufficient number of machines, laboratories and other equipment were available in the state to deal with the infection.

Suggesting the Union Minister, he said the rates of the vaccine should be fixed, so that the state government would be able to vaccinate the people by purchasing the vaccine from its own funds.