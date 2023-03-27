Vij discontinues Janata Darbar

Ambala, March 26
Home Minister Anil Vij has welcomed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s direction to officers to hold daily interaction with the public for two hours.
“Now that the Chief Minister has fulfilled my long-pending demand, I will discontinue my Janata Darbar,” the minister said in a statement on Sunday.
Hundreds of complainants from across the state visited Vij’s Ambala Cantonment residence to raise their grievances with the Home Minister every Saturday
Meanwhile, Vij, who also hold the health portfolio, said toilets at airports and in aeroplanes were culprits for the spread of the Covid.
In a tweet, he said, “To avoid the spread of Corona-like infections in the world, the WHO should issue orders to all airport and airplane authorities in the entire world to provide contactless toilets. These are the culprits for spreading infections.”
