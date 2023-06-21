Vij for ‘one officer, one residence’ policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Acting tough on officers retaining two government accommodations, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij ordered that IPS officers can retain only one.

In a message from the office of Haryana DGP PK Agrawal to all heads of police units, ADGP CID and all officers posted in Chandigarh and Panchkula, it has been informed that officers holding dual or additional charge were in possession of two government houses. Vij directed to ensure that the policy of “One Officer, One Residence” be strictly applied in the state.

“It is requested to furnish certificate to this effect that no officer of the Haryana Police has been retaining two houses,” read the directive from the DGP.

Officers posted in Chandigarh and Panchkula have also been requested to furnish certificates stating their non-retention of two government accommodations.