Vij inaugurates oxygen plant in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 19

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij inaugurated an oxygen generation plant at the Sector-10 polyclinic in Ambala city on Monday.

The plant has been donated by the US India Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Vij said, “We are grateful to Ashok Mago, founder of the US India Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the contribution and support he extended during the Covid pandemic.” He said the state government had been making sincere efforts to improve the healthcare infrastructure and provide latest healthcare facilities to the citizens of Haryana.

The minister said, “The Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment is one of the best hospitals in North India. It has been equipped with the latest facilities. A cancer centre has also been established here. To get latest information about advanced cancer treatment, we will sign an MoU with doctors of America and get guidance of cancer specialists.”