Vij lays stone of foot overbridge with escalators on Ambala highway

Ambala, October 17

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today laid the foundation stone of a foot- overridge (FOB) with escalators, which will be installed on the Ambala-Saha highway (a stretch of (NH-444A).

The project will come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore to facilitate patients and visitors who come to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, for treatment in large numbers.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the minister said, “The civil hospital has an OPD of over 3,000 patients a day and it is situated on a busy road. In view of the increasing traffic on this stretch, it was decided that a FOB be built with escalators to provide an easy access to the people. It will probably be the first such FOB that will be installed on any road in the state. The FOB will land on the premises of the hospital on one side and connect the Hill Road (Ambala-Saha stretch) on the other side.” While the FOB with escalators will be installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), it will be maintained and operated by the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar.

“The existing median on the road will be closed after the installation. The NHAI officials have been asked to get the work done in three months”, the minister said and added “Besides this, 277 roads of the Municipal Council and PWD (B&R) will be reconstructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 110.31 crore. The work started last night.”

The Health Minister said, “The heart centre at the civil hospital has been successful and efforts are being made to upgrade it. Efforts are underway to build a building for PET scan and heart surgery. A large number of patients are coming to the Atal Cancer Care Centre, established on the premises of the hospital, and now there is a need to expand it.” Project Director, NHAI, Ambala, Ashim Bansal, SDM-cum-administrator Satinder Siwach, Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, other officials and local BJP leaders were present.

