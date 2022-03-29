Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij meets business leaders in Dubai

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said India was fast moving in the field of industry and investment. Similarly, Haryana was also one of the most progressive states of India and the state was considered an industrial powerhouse of the country with more than 250 Fortune companies having their base in Haryana.

Vij addressed business leaders, business tycoons, top investors and partners from across the globe at the “Global Investors Growth Summit” held under the guidance of Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, Majestic Investments, Champions Group, a member of the UAE Royal Family, in Dubai today. During this visit he interacted with various business leaders and also invited them to set up their units in Haryana. Speaking on the occasion, Vij thanked member of the royal family, Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, for inviting him to the summit. Along with this, he also thanked the business leaders, financiers, planners, thinkers from all over the world present there.

#anil vij #Dubai