Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij meets business leaders in Dubai

Chandigarh, March 28
Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said India was fast moving in the field of industry and investment. Similarly, Haryana was also one of the most progressive states of India and the state was considered an industrial powerhouse of the country with more than 250 Fortune companies having their base in Haryana.
Vij addressed business leaders, business tycoons, top investors and partners from across the globe at the “Global Investors Growth Summit” held under the guidance of Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, Majestic Investments, Champions Group, a member of the UAE Royal Family, in Dubai today. During this visit he interacted with various business leaders and also invited them to set up their units in Haryana. Speaking on the occasion, Vij thanked member of the royal family, Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, for inviting him to the summit. Along with this, he also thanked the business leaders, financiers, planners, thinkers from all over the world present there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...