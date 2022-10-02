Vij orders 2 suspensions during Janta Darbar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 1

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today suspended a constable and a woman SPO, besides issuing directions to transfer two SHOs following complaints received during the Janta Darbar in Ambala.

Hundreds of complainants from various districts had reached Ambala with their complaints related to the police and other departments. An Army man from Charkhi Dadri accused his wife, an SPO (Special Police Officer) in the state police, of thrashing his father and alleged police inaction on his complaint. The minister ordered the suspension of the woman SPO.

A complainant from Rohtak accused a constable of assaulting him. The minister ordered the suspension of the constable.

A woman from Sirsa alleged that a person had molested her daughter and after the accused came out on bail, he killed her son, but the police failed to take action against the accused. The minister ordered police protection for the woman, an SIT probe into the case and the transfer of the Chopta police station SHO.

In another case, a woman from Karnal alleged that her crop was burnt by some people and her family members were thrashed, but instead of taking action against the accused, a case was registered against the complainant’s family. The minister ordered the transfer of the Nigdhu police station SHO.

A complainant from Sonepat accused a retired SP of obtaining a promotion on the basis of false documents. The minister marked the case to the ACS (Home).