Vij orders SITs in nine cases at Janta Darbar

Ambala, May 14

Complainants from across the state reached Ambala Cantonment to raise their grievances with Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij who was holding a Janta Darbar at the PWD rest house here on Saturday.

Vij ordered SITs in nine cases. Anil Vij ordered police protection for a Yamunanagar resident who claimed life threat. A Panipat resident claimed that he was duped of Rs 6.50 lakh on the pretext of job under sports quota and he alleged that the accused also prepares fake certificates. The minister directed Panipat SP over the phone to trace the phone number of the accused and conduct a raid to nab the person.