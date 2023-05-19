Vij provides financial assistance to 16-yr-old boy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Health Minister Anil Vij came to the rescue of a 16-year-old boy who was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, as his family could not afford the high cost of the treatment.

Upon finding out about the boy’s condition, he released Rs 15 lakh from the National Child Health Programme. The funds are used to cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses.

The Health Minister’s timely intervention has given the boy a new lease of life as he undergoes treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Vij handed over a cheque for the second instalment of Rs 5 lakh to the boy’s family and wished him good health. In September 2021, an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given for his treatment.

Civil surgeon Ambala Dr Kuldeep Singh along with Dr Hitesh and others were also present.

“This is the first aplastic anaemia case in the state, under which a total financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh was given to the child,” said Ambala’s Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh.