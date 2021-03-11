Vij pulls up police officers for inaction

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 23

Home Minister Anil Vij today expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the officials, particularly of the Police Department, and said since camps to resolve the public grievances weren’t being held in the districts, the complainants from across the state were forced to reach Ambala.

He made the harsh comments during a Janta Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

In many cases related to the police, the complainants alleged inaction. Vij said, “A large number of women are reaching here. Even with matrimonial disputes. I have repeatedly asked the police officials to hold camps daily and resolve the grievances. If such camps were held, there will be no need for the public to come to Ambala.”

Acting immediately in cases of alleged inaction, the minister transferred SI Rambir from Palwal and sent SI Sukhwinder, posted in Taraori, and SI Anil, posted in Radaur, to the Police Lines.

Hearing a case, Vij even said, “Should we close the police stations? Even the FIRs are not being registered. People are running from pillar to post to get the FIRs registered. The police must register FIRs and probe.” —