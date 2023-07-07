Vij serves demand notice to Swamitva scheme tenants

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 6

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today handed over demand notices to tenants of shops located in areas falling under the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, running their businesses for the past 20 years, to initiate the process of securing ownership rights.

Nearly 750 shopkeepers have applied under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Swamitva Yojana to purchase the shops. On Thursday, notices were issued to 15 shopkeepers.

Vij said the government had prepared a policy to give ownership rights to tenants who have been running their businesses for over 20 years. However, shopkeepers of the Ambala Cantonment could not avail the benefits because shops falling under the ambit of the Excise Department are not included in the policy. Later, the matter was taken up in the cabinet meeting and a revised policy was issued.