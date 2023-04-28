Vij urges industrialists in Australia to invest in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Home Minister Anil Vij called upon the industrialists in Australia to invest in the state as they would be given all possible cooperation from the government to set up industries.

The minister was addressing the gathering at a meeting of office-bearers of the Association of Haryanavis in Australia and office-bearers of various industrial organisations in Sydney.

He said there was no problem related to law and order and manpower for setting up industries in the state.

Apart from this, he

said strategically also, Haryana was a better destination for investment as it is close to the country's capital Delhi.

The minister added that the current government was laying emphasis on new technology and focus was being laid on setting up energy-saving and environment-friendly units.

Vij further said that a comprehensive Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020 has been prepared to attract investment in the state.