Vijai Vardhan to be Haryana Chief Information Commissioner

Chandigarh, March 24
The state government has cleared the names of former Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan as Chief Information Commissioner and former IAS officer SS Phulia as Information Commissioner. The decision was taken by a selection committee on March 23. —
