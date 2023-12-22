Vijay Dahiya reinstated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Haryana Government today reinstated 2001 batch IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya with immediate effect.

Presently out on bail, Dahiya was arrested on October 10 in an alleged corruption case where money was paid to clear the bills. The case was registered on April 20, 2023, when a Delhi resident, Poonam Chopra, was caught with cash. Dahiya was placed under suspension with effect from October 10. The order issued by the Personnel Department today said that he was being reinstated without prejudice to the outcome of the criminal proceedings pending against him.

