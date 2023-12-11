Viksit Bharat Yatra: Gas connections given to five beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 10

The Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Sankalp Yatra being taken out to ensure the complete reach of government’s major schemes to the beneficiaries reached Sujapur village under the Ateli Assembly segment today.

During the yatra, five beneficiaries were given free LPG gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala scheme. Speaking on the occasion, BJP state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb claimed the state government led by Manohar Lal Khattar had worked to eliminate regionalism and nepotism. “Khattar is the first Haryana CM who thinks of doing something new for the public welfare every day,” he said.

Social Justice Minister Om Prakash Yadav said now no one can take away the rights of the poor.

#Bharat #Mahendragarh