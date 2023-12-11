Viksit Bharat Yatra: Gas connections given to five beneficiaries

Mahendragarh, December 10
The Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Sankalp Yatra being taken out to ensure the complete reach of government’s major schemes to the beneficiaries reached Sujapur village under the Ateli Assembly segment today.
During the yatra, five beneficiaries were given free LPG gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala scheme. Speaking on the occasion, BJP state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb claimed the state government led by Manohar Lal Khattar had worked to eliminate regionalism and nepotism. “Khattar is the first Haryana CM who thinks of doing something new for the public welfare every day,” he said.
Social Justice Minister Om Prakash Yadav said now no one can take away the rights of the poor.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll