Villagers allege illegal mining; not so: official

Hisar, June 11
The gram panchayat of Pichopa Kalan has complained to the district administration about alleged illegal mining in the mining zone in their village in Charkhi Dadri district.
The villagers gathered at the mining site today and staged a protest demanding action against the firm holding mining lease. Villager Sanjiv Kumar alleged the firm had been allowed mining on 11 hectares, but the activity was also being carried out outside the demarcated area. He said some structures built on the outskirts of the village had developed cracks due to blasting carried out for mining.
Sarpanch Ashok Kumar said they lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the Mining Department. Senior officials of the Mining Department and the district administration should inspect the site, he added.
Mining Officer at Charkhi Dadri Rakesh Kumar said they had received the complaint and sent a team for inspection. The mining firm was conducting operations as per norms, he said.
