Villagers clash over draining of floodwater, 150 booked

Tribune News Service

Sirsa/Fatehabad, July 18

As the Ghaggar continues to be in spate, the floodwaters have triggered inter-village clashes in some areas in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts.

A clash occurred today between residents of Farwai Kalan and Panihari villages in Sirsa district over the opening of an underpass built over a road to drain out water from Panihari village. According to reports, residents from both villages suffered injuries, with lathis and sharp-edged weapons used in the clash.

In Fatehabad district, sources said 102 villages were flood-affected, while eight villagers were hit by heavy rains. Sources said after Jakhal and Ratia, there was a threat of flood in villages near Fatehabad town.

Meanwhile, a clash took place at Dhani Babbanpur and Musakhera villages in Fatehabad district yesterday. The Fatehabad police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC against 150 persons, including 17 residents of Musakhera village, Block Development and Panchayat officer of Jakhal block and a JCB owner on the complaint of Harcharan Singh, a resident of Dhani Babbanpur. The complainant alleged that his village was located in a low-lying area. “We were strengthening the ring bundh around the village to protect the village from inundation when the accused started firing on them from a distance.”

In another incident, residents of Ayalki village in Fatehabad district blocked the road outside the village, alleging the administration was not taking any measures to control water from approaching their village. They alleged that the villagers had been strengthening the bundh, but the administration was not extending any support.

Last night, residents of Shekupur Sottar and Bahalbhamia villages also confronted on the issue of the diversion of floodwaters. The police, however, reached the spot and placated the villagers while assuring help from the administration in tackling the flood situation. The Ghaggar continued to flow near the danger mark today.

