Villagers for free passage through toll plaza in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 5

Residents of 20 villages of the Sanoli Khurd block and Bapoli block of the district on Sunday protested against the toll plaza at Tamshabad village on the Panipat-Haridwar highway for three hours. The protesters demanded free passage through the toll booth.

The protesters, led by Advocate Ratan Rawal, said the villagers of adjoining villages of Sanoli and Bapoli village had to give toll tax for taking holy dip in the Yamuna and to go to their own fields.