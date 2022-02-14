Villagers force Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen to cancel visit

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 13

A protest by a group of persons of Karora village in the district forced Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen to cancel his visit to the village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed to stop any untoward incident in the village. The protesters were opposing the visit of the MLA where he was scheduled to participate in a programme. The villagers said they would not allow the MLA to visit their villages as he had made “anti-farmer statement” during the farmers’ agitation.

Mandeep Karora, a farm leader, said during farmers’ agitation, the MLA had made a statement against farmers. His son is also posting message on social media account in which he reportedly said that anti-social elements were opposing the visit of the MLA. “We will continue to protest against the MLA and not allow him to enter our village,” he added.

Police officials also tried to pacify them, but they were adamant not to allow the MLA in their village. The MLA could not be contacted for his view, but people said the MLA visited nearby Serdha village and opened a road. DC Pradeep Dahiya said, “I will talk to villagers for trust building and clear the misunderstandings, if any, so that no such a situation does not arise in future.” —

#farmers #farmers protest