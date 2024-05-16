Villagers hold protest in support of underpass

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 15

Demanding the construction of an underpass or a flyover, residents of three villages blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Rathiwas village here on Wednesday.

A traffic jam was witnessed on the highway during the protest. However, after a few minutes, the police managed to clear the jam.

Around 12 noon, residents of three villages gathered at the tempo stand in Rathiwas village and took out a protest march. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to stop the villagers, but to no avail. After reaching the highway, the villagers blocked the highway.

“We had demanded the construction of an underpass at the Rathiwas turn two decades ago. The government and the administration had assured us that the demand was accepted and the work would start soon. But till date, the work has not started. After convening meetings of the panchayat for three weeks, we warned the administration of a protest. Today, we were forced to block the highway,” said Satish Kumar, a protester.

After getting information, SDM Darshan Yadav and NHAI officials reached the spot. They listened to the demand of the villagers. They told the protesters that there was no plan to build an underpass or a flyover at the Rathiwas turn. However, the officials assured the villagers that they will apprise the higher authorities of their demand.

Later, the officials agreed to open the cut on the service road. A JCB machine was called on the spot and the cut was opened. After that, the villagers called off their protest. Bilaspur police station SHO Inspector Arvind Kumar said, “The traffic was disrupted for some time, but the police managed the situation. After a few minutes, the traffic resumed on the highway.”

