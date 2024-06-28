Villagers in distress due to pollution caused by waste dump, Sirsa DC asks officials to act

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 27

In response to the long-standing complaints from villagers of Bakriyawali in Sirsa regarding pollution and waste at the dumping site, the district administration finally took action on Thursday. Led by Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, a team of officials visited the village with the police personnel.

During the visit, the DC expressed dissatisfaction with the situation at the dumping site and directed officials to swiftly implement an integrated solid waste management project proposed for Bakriyawali. He emphasised the need for close coordination between agencies and departments to ensure effective management and prevent further inconvenience to villagers.

DC RK Singh and other officials at the dumping plant in Bakriyawali.

Subhash Kadwasra, a villager, had raised concerns about pollution affecting farming and persistent foul odour causing distress. Environmental consultants assured that constructing walls around the dumping area and implementing proper waste disposal measures would provide a lasting solution.

DC Singh instructed municipal officials to conduct daily checks around the dumping site and initiate herbal spraying to address the villagers’ concerns promptly.

Regarding waste disposal operations, municipal officials said the current processing capacity of the machine is up to 500 tonnes of waste. The DC ordered them to enhance its capacity to expedite waste disposal without compromising efficiency.

He also directed strict adherence to NGT guidelines in solid waste management efforts and warned of immediate action against any officer found neglecting their duties.

Responding to demands from villagers, including the establishment of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the village, the DC instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to prepare a feasibility report promptly.

#Environment #Pollution #Sirsa