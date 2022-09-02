Gurugram: Villagers live under threat of electrocution

Our entire Ghamroz village is living under the threat of being electrocuted due to loose electric wires. They tangle with school and other buses. During rains and storms, there is sparking and they can snap at any time. Our children play on streets as it becomes difficult to keep them indoors. We have written to DHBVN many times but of no use. Khazan, Gurugram

There is no segregation of garbage

No segregation of dry and wet waste is done by the operators of garbage collection vehicles of the municipal corporation. Though the vehicles have separate compartments for dry and wet waste, the residents as well as the vehicle operators put both kinds of domestic waste in any compartment without any segregation, which defeats the purpose.

Puneet Narang, Rohtak

Stray cattle cause of accidents in Twin cities

Herds of stray cows can be seen roaming freely on roads, streets and in busy areas creating a nuisance in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. These disrupt traffic movement and are major cause of accidents. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri should take concrete steps to save the people from untoward incidents that happen due to stray animals every day here. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar

