Gurugram: Villagers live under threat of electrocution

Our entire Ghamroz village is living under the threat of being electrocuted due to loose electric wires. They tangle with school and other buses. During rains and storms, there is sparking and they can snap at any time. Our children play on streets as it becomes difficult to keep them indoors. We have written to DHBVN many times but of no use. Khazan, Gurugram
There is no segregation of garbage
No segregation of dry and wet waste is done by the operators of garbage collection vehicles of the municipal corporation. Though the vehicles have separate compartments for dry and wet waste, the residents as well as the vehicle operators put both kinds of domestic waste in any compartment without any segregation, which defeats the purpose.
Puneet Narang, Rohtak
Stray cattle cause of accidents in Twin cities
Herds of stray cows can be seen roaming freely on roads, streets and in busy areas creating a nuisance in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. These disrupt traffic movement and are major cause of accidents. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri should take concrete steps to save the people from untoward incidents that happen due to stray animals every day here. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake