Villagers lock school in Rohtak

Rohtak, July 21
Residents of Ghilor Kalan village in Rohtak district locked the building of Government Senior Secondary School and staged a protest demonstration today.
The villagers said the building of the school was declared condemned several years ago but is yet to be reconstructed.
“The children have to attend their classes in the open or under trees as their classrooms might collapse,” said village sarpanch Anil Deshwal. A team of government as well as police officials reached the village and placated the angry villagers.
