Villagers oppose transfer of govt teachers from Hisar, Bhiwani dists

Villagers stage a protest at Gorchi village in Hisar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Bhiwani, August 22

The transfer of government school teachers under the rationalisation process evoked protests in some villages of Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts today.

Villagers locked up schools in about 10 villages in these districts while opposing the transfer policy.

The protesters have a common refrain that the transfer has resulted in the shortage of the teachers in government schools as the replacements of the transferred teachers are not being deployed in the schools.

Pradeep, sarpanch of Nangal village in Bhiwani, said the village government school had vacant posts of all subject teachers, but the online portal of the Education Department had displayed the teachers for only two subjects – Sanskrit and mathematics. In a letter to the Education Minister, the sarpanch said the vacancies of the teachers were badly affecting the studies of the students and the villagers were also upset with this.

A villager Kuldeep said while six teachers who were deployed in the school were being transferred from the school, the school would get only two teachers in the rationalisation process. A woman of the village Poonam said the villagers had gathered at the school with their demand for an adequate number of teachers in the school. “We are poor people and cannot afford to enroll our children in private schools. But in the absence of teachers, the studies are adversely affected in the school,” she said.

Residents of Khorda village in Charkhi Dadri district also locked the school and demanded teachers of all subjects, including mathematics, English and science in the village school. “Under rationalisation, the portal shows only two vacant posts: that of head master and a Sanskrit teacher,” said a villager Chandervir Singh.

In Hisar, residents in Prabhuwala village and in Fatehabad district, the villagers in Chandar Kalan and Pirthala villages, locked the schools, demanding the suspension of the transfer policy and to come up with an effective rationalisation process so that the schools, especially in the remote areas, also get adequate teaching staff.

Meanwhile, a section of the government teachers alleged that the teachers who are being transferred from the schools where they were stationed for a long time were provoking the villagers to stage the protest.

