Villagers protest water scarcity outside DC office in Bhiwani

Bhiwani, June 24

Residents of Kitlana village staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bhiwani today to protest water scarcity.

The villagers arrived at the mini-secretariat and alleged that they had been facing the potable water crisis for a long time due to inadequate arrangements. The protesters said there were two waterworks in the village but both were defunct and unable to cater to the needs of the villagers.

A protester, Mayapati, said that they had been suffering for a long time due to the “inefficiency” of the staff posted at the waterworks.

“We visited the waterworks located on the outskirts of the village many times and found that water tanks built by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have been unkept for a long time. There is an overgrowth of grass in the tanks. The walls of the tanks are also damaged,” she said.

Mahender, another villager, said, “We could not meet the DC but we have handed over a memorandum of our demands to officials at the DC office,” he said. The Superintendent Engineer of the PHED, KK Gill, said the issue was being handled by the official concerned.

Bawani Khera locals protest outside PHED office

Residents of Bawani Khera town in Bhiwani staged a dharna in front of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office today to protest the shortage of water supply for the past 10 days. Officials assured them adequate supply after which the protesters lifted their dharna.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO), PHED, said the problem had risen due to the obstruction of the source of raw water due to the construction of a national highway.

