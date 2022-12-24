Villagers release Surplus cattle

DUE to a rise in the cost of fodder and cattle feed, people of surrounding villages have let their surplus cattle loose. Now, stray cattle can be spotted everywhere, which has become a nightmare for motorists and residents. Citing financial crunch, the local gaushalas have refused to provide shelter to the cattle. The local administration must find a solution to avoid any untoward incident.

Ramesh Gupta, Faridabad

Garbage mound to be cleared

THE garbage mound near Sky World School in Sector 21 here reveals the true picture of the sanitary conditions prevailing in the area. Reckless dumping of construction waste has failed to attract the attention of the MC sanitation wing. The authorities must ensure that this garbage mound is cleared at the earliest.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

Overhead cables to be shifted underground

AT Ansal Town in Sector 20, overhead cables must be shifted underground as they are hazardous for residents. Children are at a greater risk of coming in their contact. These high-tension (HT) wires also pass over 55 trees, for which forest clearance is required. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but nothing has been done to solve the problem.

N K DHIMAN, Jagadhri

