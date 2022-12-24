Villagers release Surplus cattle

DUE to a rise in the cost of fodder and cattle feed, people of surrounding villages have let their surplus cattle loose. Now, stray cattle can be spotted everywhere, which has become a nightmare for motorists and residents. Citing financial crunch, the local gaushalas have refused to provide shelter to the cattle. The local administration must find a solution to avoid any untoward incident.
Ramesh Gupta, Faridabad
Garbage mound to be cleared
THE garbage mound near Sky World School in Sector 21 here reveals the true picture of the sanitary conditions prevailing in the area. Reckless dumping of construction waste has failed to attract the attention of the MC sanitation wing. The authorities must ensure that this garbage mound is cleared at the earliest.
Vinayak G, Panchkula
Overhead cables to be shifted underground
AT Ansal Town in Sector 20, overhead cables must be shifted underground as they are hazardous for residents. Children are at a greater risk of coming in their contact. These high-tension (HT) wires also pass over 55 trees, for which forest clearance is required. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, but nothing has been done to solve the problem.
N K DHIMAN, Jagadhri
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
